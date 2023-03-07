Solo travel: Mistakes to avoid in solo trips

From not overpacking to embracing the silence, here are a few things to keep in mind while going for a solo trip.

In case you are preparing for your solo trip, here are a few mistakes that you must avoid making:

Overpacking: Always remember to pack light as you would need to carry your luggage all by yourself without any external help. Solo trips also bring the excitement of making new plans, and hence, it is important to remember not to overpack.

Overscheduling: Running around to cover a lot of places will take the fun out of solo travel. Solo trips are meant to be soul-searching, taking a break and slowing down. Always know that something in life is meant to be missed, but what unfolds in front of us are for us to soak in.

Plan B: Always have a plan B. in case things don’t work out the way you have planned, know that you can still have a good time.

Travel costs: Never underestimate the travel cost of a solo trip. Always have some financial backup in mind while traveling solo.

Silence: Solo traveling involves a lot of silence and that is the beauty of it. Instead of going out of your way to fill the silence, it is important to learn to embrace it.

