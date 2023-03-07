AFC U-20 Women’s Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow

The three-nation Group H matches of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asia Cup Qualifiers will begin tomorrow (March 8) at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium here.

Hosts Bangladesh have been placed in strong Group H of the Asian meet along with the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan.

In the group matches, Iran will play Turkmenistan in the opening match at 5 pm tomorrow (Bangladesh time),

Host Bangladesh will start their campaign by taking on Turkmenistan on Friday (March 10) also at 5 pm while Bangladesh will encounter stronger Iran on Sunday (March 12) at the same time and same venue in the last group match.

Bangladesh Television will telecast the matches live while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the running commentary of the matches

The final round of the tournament will be held next year in Uzbekistan.

The coaches and captains of all three participating teams, in a press conference at BFF House today, expressed their optimism to play an entertaining football to clinch the group title, reports UNB.

Earlier last Thursday, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a 35-member national team for the meet, which comprises 23 booters and 12 officials.

Booters of Bangladesh team:

Goal Keppers: Rupna Chakma (vice-captain), Sathi Biswas, Swarna Rani Mondal

Defenders; Surma Jannat, Afeida Khandakar, Nasrin Akter, Kohati Kisku, Ety Khatun and Unnoti Khatun

Midfielders: Swapna Rani. Sohagi Kisku, Mahfuza Khatun, Nouson Jahan, Miss Rupa, Rehena Khatun, Shamsunnahar (captain). Halima Akter and Trishna Rani

Forwards: Shaheda Akter Ripa, Aklima Khatun, Anika Tanjum, Airin Khatun and Souravi Akhand Prity.

Team Leader -Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Team Manager Amirul Islam Babu, BFF Technical Director -Paul Thomas Smalley, Head Coach – Golam Rabbani Choton.