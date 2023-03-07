Bangladeshi diplomats have to be active in strengthening economic diplomacy: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked Bangladeshi diplomats to play an active role in strengthening economic diplomacy in order to sustain the country’s graduation to the developing status through enhancing trade and export with different countries.

“Bangladeshi diplomats working in different countries will have to be active in strengthening economic diplomacy alongside brightening the image of the country,” she said, reports UNB.

The premier gave the directive at a regional envoy conference, held at her place of residence in Doha, with participation of Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in the Middle Eastern countries.

She said since Bangladesh is going to graduate to a developing country, attention is needed on countries where Bangladesh could enhance its trade and business.

Sheikh Hasina said once diplomacy was a political issue, and now it is an economic issue. “So, those of us who are working (in different countries) will have to identify trade and business opportunities there so that we can boost our exports and import goods at competitive prices.”

“Identify the places where there is demand for our products and where we have the scope to market our goods,” she added.

Referring to the policy of Bangladesh to maintain good relations with all countries, the PM reiterated the cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy is ‘friendship to all, malice towards none.’

The premier said Bangladesh would maintain friendly relations with everyone. But when injustice is done, Bangladesh will definitely speak out while maintaining friendly relations, as it did with Myanmar. “We gave shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds, but we did not engage in conflict with Myanmar. Bangladesh is making diplomatic efforts to send the Rohingyas back to their homeland,” she said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, among others, were present at the conference.

The Prime Minister is now visiting Qatar to attend the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC-5). She arrived in Qatar last Saturday at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave here for Dhaka on Wednesday.