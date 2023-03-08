Don't Miss
PM Sheikh Hasina returns home from Doha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Doha, the Capital of Qatar, this afternoon after attending the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

A special VVIP flight (BG-126) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 03:30pm.

Earlier, the flight departed from Hamad International Airport, Doha at 8am local time.

On March 4, the premier reached Doha to attend LDC5 conference.