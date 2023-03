Reserved seat MP-elect (Woman seat-50) Afroza Haque took oath as a member of the 11th Parliament today.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the swearing-in at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Parliament Secretariat’s Senior Secretary K M Abdus Salam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque, Whip Iqbalur Rahim and lawmakers Shirin Akhter and Wasika Ayesha Khan were present at the ceremony.