No foreign pressure over national election: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said that there is no foreign pressure on the government about the upcoming national election.

“If foreigners want to know (about election), we don’t mind telling them about it as we do not do politics of killings or lies. We don’t hide anything, so we have no objection and no hesitation to let the diplomats know about it,” Anisul said, reports UNB.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with the ambassadors of Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Spain and France led by EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at the secretariat in the afternoon.

The minister said they will not listen to anyone’s advice about the country’s internal affairs as it is an independent nation.

“We will do whatever is good for the citizens of the independent state,” he said.

When asked if there was any discussion on participatory elections, the minister said, “We want a participatory election. We want everyone to take part in the election. I can also say that there is no question that the upcoming elections in Bangladesh will be free, fair and neutral.”

“We will not go outside the constitution. The election will be held in the way as mentioned in the constitution. We want all the political parties of Bangladesh to take part in the election. But who will take part in the election and who will not it is up to the political parties,” he said.