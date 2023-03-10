Broiler chicken sells at Tk 255-260 per kg in capital

Apart from price hike of chicken, supply constraints have appeared in kitchen markets of the capital.

Broiler chicken price has increased by Tk 20 per kg in the kitchen markets overnight making it very difficult for low-income group of people to afford to buy kitchen.

However, the prices of egg have declined somewhat.

It was found visiting Mohammadpur Townhall Market and Krishi Markets in the capital on Friday (March 10, 2023).

Traders demanded Tk 255 to Tk 260 for each kilogram of broiler chicken, which was sold at Tk 235-240 per kg on Thursday (March 9, 2023).

Local and Sonali varieties of chicken have also increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 within a week.

Traders said they were not getting regular supplies of chicken according to their demand. As a result, sale of chicken has also declined somewhat.

Meanwhile, the prices of egg has been declining over the last two weeks. After fall in prices last week, the prices of egg have also fallen this week by Tk 5 to Tk 10 for one dozen of egg. Brown eggs are being sold at Tk 125 a dozen, while white eggs are being sold at Tk 120 a dozen.

On the other hand, each kilogram of palm oil is being sold at Tk 11 more than the price fixed by the government, while gram is being sold at Tk 85, declining by Tk 5 per kg.