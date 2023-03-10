UK’s Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

UK’s Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrived in Dhaka on Friday (March 10, 2023) to discuss security, democracy, human rights, trade and the Rohingya crisis.

Trevelyan will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as well as hold talks with civil society organisations, humanitarian actors, climate experts, and business groups, report agencies.

As Bangladesh continues its development trajectory, the visit aims to celebrate the success and solidify the close links between the two countries for the years ahead, including through Bangladesh’s crucial election year, said the British High Commission in Dhaka.

The minister will also sign the UK-Bangladesh Climate Accord which aims to enhance cooperation in climate action bilaterally and multilaterally, to help deliver the outcomes of COP26 and COP27.

Trevelyan said: “The UK has been proud to stand as a close partner of Bangladesh for more than 51 years. From trade and investment to defence, climate action, and humanitarian collaboration, our relationship is rooted in our shared principles. Through my visit, I look forward to strengthening our close and valued partnership even further.”

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said: “I’m pleased to welcome Anne-Marie Trevelyan in her role as the UK’s minister for the Indo-Pacific to Bangladesh.”

“This visit reaffirms the UK’s commitment to Bangladesh and our shared ambitions for the future of our partnership. We will be working even more closely together on issues, including trade and investment, climate, security, education and equality for women and girls, and the Rohingya crisis.”

Trevelyan will also visit Cox’s Bazar to see first-hand UK humanitarian support for Rohingya people in the camps.

While in Dhaka, the minister will also meet representatives of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) to hear what it is doing with UK support in Bangladesh.

The GCA is working to help local communities take the lead in building their resilience to climate change impacts. It also helping source more finance for climate adaptation projects.

The UK’s new package of funding to support Rohingya refugees totals £5.26 million; £4.26 million will be distributed through the UN World Food Programme and £1 million will go through the UNHCR for pressure cookers.

Since 2017, the UK has provided £350 million to support Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities.

This has included food, shelter, water and sanitation, healthcare – and protection services that are vital for women and girls in the camps.