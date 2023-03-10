‘Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asked why the country’s people are so unhappy when the government has been claiming about development everywhere.

“This government of Awami League has not done a single good work. Rice is not available below Tk 70 a kg. Country’s people have now become helpless amid the skyrocketing prices of essentials. Where would they go? Gas and electricity prices are raised repeatedly,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at the biennial conference of Sylhet City BNP held at Sadar Upazila Sub-Registry ground at 11:00am on Friday (March 10, 2023).

The BNP leader said there is no rule of law anywhere in the country. Awami League is doing whatever it likes using the statecraft. They are trying to stop the opposition’s movement resorting to attacks, suing in false cases, killing and abduction. “But, the country’s people have risen against their misdeeds. They will not find ways to escape from the country.”

He said Khaleda Zia used to launch movements from Sylhet. “You yourselves launch movement from here following her.”

Demanding handing over power to a caretaker government and forming a new Election Commission, Mirza Fakhrul said Awami League leaders themselves don’t follow the constitution. “They dissected the constitution written in 1972 again and again to serve their own interest. Now, it has become an ineffective constitution. Whenever they got scopes, they destroyed the constitution.”

The BNP Secretary General said the next election will be held as per the constitution. But, they (Awami League) don’t follow the constitution. They are again trying to go to power through night-time vote rigging.

Presided over by Sylhet City BNP convener Abdul Qayyum Jalali Pongki and moderated by joint convener Rezaul Hasan Lodi Koyes, Saleh Ahmed Khasru and Humayun Kabir Shahin, the biennial conference was virtually joined by the party’s acting chairman Tareque Rahman from London.

BNP vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid, Chairperson’s adviser Khandker Abdul Muktadir, Enamul Huque Chowdhury and Tahsina Rushdee Luna, Sylhet City mayor and BNP executive committee member Ariful Huque Chowdhury, organising secretary Dr Sakhawat Hasan Jibon, assistant organising secretary Kolim Uddin Ahmad Milon, central leader Abdul Gaffar and central committee member Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, among others, also spoke at the conference.

Before addressing the conference, Mirza Fakhrul inaugurated the conference hoisting the national and party flags, and releasing pigeons. The council was held in the afternoon. A total of 1,917 councillors from 27 wards in Sylhet metropolitan city will elect Sylhet City BNP leadership through direct votes. Eight candidates are contesting in three posts.