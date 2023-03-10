PM Sheikh Hasina offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh’s economic zone

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday offered land for increased investment from Saudi Arabia in the country’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

She also invited Saudi Arabia to set up an oil refinery in Bangladesh where all kinds of oil including crude can be refined.

The premier made the offers when a nine-member delegation led by visiting Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr Majeed bin Abdullah Alkussabi met her at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Friday evening

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the PM discussed with the Saudi minister about the enhancement of businesses of both the countries for mutual interest.

The Saudi minister said key investors of his country are keen to invest in Bangladesh, particularly in renewable energy sector, according to the press secretary.

In this context, he urged the prime minister to ease the investment proceess in Bangladesh by addressing the brueacratic delays.

The prime minister, in reply, said she has already asked the officials concenned to take required measures to simplify and quicken the invement process, said the press secretary.

The PM said there are huge markets in the neighboiring countries, adding that her government has been working to ease the transportion of goods by setting up connectivity on all the modes, including the waterways.

The premier said the government has taken measures in dredging the rivers to enhance their navigability through the wayerways.

She said her government wants to build an Arabic Language Institute to facilitate Bangladeshi workers to know the language well before going to Saudi Arabia so they can easily communicate with Arabic speaking people.

She said her country is eagerly waiting to receive the KSA Crown Prince when the Saudi minister said their Crown Prince is intetested to visit Bangladesh.

The Saudi minister invited the PM Hasina to visit Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah.

The Saudi minister highly praised Bangladesh’s remarlable progress and development under the dynamic leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina.

The premier also appreciated the fast development of Saudib Arabia.

Talking about Rohingya crisis, the KSA minister described Hasina as the Mother of Humanity.

KSA minister Dr Majeed said there are enormous potential of Saudi investment in Bangladesh, noting “We can share our experience in the field of business with Bangladesh.”

He said in the last 10 months as many as 6.50 lakh Bangladeshi went to Saudi Arabia with jobs.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Bangladesh Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan were present during the meeting.