BNP, other parties to hold rallies in all cities on March 18

BNP and like-minded opposition parties will hold rallies in all cities on March 18 (Saturday) to press home their 10-point demand.

The announcement came from the party’s human-chain programme at Nayapaltan office in the capital on Saturday (March 11).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement.

He said, “The government has destroyed all the democratic institutions of the country to cling to power. Rampant corruption is behind the price hike of essential commodities.”

BNP standing committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain took part in the event in the North Badda area in Dhaka.

Not only in the capital, but the human chains were also formed in all the districts and cities.