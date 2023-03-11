25 injured as JL, BCL attack BNP’s human-chain in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : At least 25 people were injured as supporters of ruling Awami League’s associates bodies Juba League (JL) and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly attacked a human chain arranged by BNP in Moulvibazar district town on Saturday.

The incident took place at about 1.00pm in front of Central Shaheed Minar in the town.

Quoting witnesses and police our Moulvibazar correspondent said leaders and workers of Moulvibazar BNP unit were taking preparations to from a human chain on Shaheed Minar premises in the afternoon to press home their 10-point demand, icluding release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and protesting the price hike of essentials. Sylhet City Corporation Mayor and also executive member of BNP Ariful Haque Chowdhury was present in the programme as the chief guest.

Workers of JL and BCL equipped with lethal weapons attacked the supporters of BNP at about 1.00pm. Supporters of both parties locked into clashes at that time and hurled brick chips at each other.

At least 20 supporters of BNP were injured in the attack, said the locals.

However, JL and BCL claimed that five of their activists were also injured during the chase and counter chase.

Two cars were vandalized during the clash.

The situation is under control, said Moulvibazar Model Police Station inspector Md. Moshiur Rahman.