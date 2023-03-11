2nd Bangamata SA Group Squash Tournament held in Ctg

The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the five-day long 2nd Bangamata International Squash Competition 2023 organized by SA Group held at Chittagong Club Squash Court on Saturday.

Egyptian players Ibrahim Elkabani and Saif Shinawa became champion and runner-up respectively in the tournament.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, was present as the chief guest at the event.

Among others, Chittagong Club Ltd (CCL) acting chairman Zahirul Islam Chowdhury Alamgir, Squash Federation vice president Mirza Salman Ispahani, SA Group chairman Sahabuddin Alam, Squash Federation general secretary Brigadier General (retd) GM Kamrul Islam, member in-charge of Squash, CCL Md Salamat Ullah (Bahar) and SA Group managing director Sajjad Arefin Alam were present.