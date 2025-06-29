Chelsea defeat Benfica in five-hour marathon to set up Palmeiras quarter-final at Club World Cup

Chelsea advanced to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup after a dramatic 4-1 extra-time victory over Benfica in a match that lasted nearly five hours due to a lengthy weather delay on Saturday.

Played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the last-16 clash was halted for almost two hours when a storm triggered local safety protocols, extending the game to four hours and 39 minutes.

Reece James gave Chelsea the lead with a free-kick in the second half, but Benfica equalised deep into injury time via an Angel Di Maria penalty following a handball decision against Malo Gusto, confirmed by VAR.

Benfica’s chances took a blow when Gianluca Prestianni received a second yellow card before extra time. Despite early pressure, the Portuguese side couldn’t capitalise, and Chelsea surged ahead through Christopher Nkunku. Late goals from Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed the win.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca criticised the disruption, saying, “I think it’s a joke, it’s not football,” while expressing satisfaction with his team’s control during the majority of the match.

The London side now head back to Philadelphia for a quarter-final meeting with Brazilian giants Palmeiras on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Palmeiras booked their place in the last eight with a narrow 1-0 win over domestic rivals Botafogo. Substitute Paulinho scored the decisive goal in the 100th minute after being set up by Richard Rios. The São Paulo club held on despite a late red card for captain Gustavo Gomez.

Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores champions in 2020 and 2021, are aiming to repeat the success of fellow Brazilians Flamengo, who beat Chelsea in the group stage.

The Club World Cup continues on Sunday with Paris Saint-Germain facing Inter Miami in Atlanta and Bayern Munich taking on Flamengo in Miami.