Sri Lanka announces 16-member ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Following the Test series, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to play a three-match ODI series. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced its squad and now Sri Lanka has revealed their 16-member ODI team for the series.

The squad sees return of wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

While pacer Milan Rathnayake has been included, Sri Lankan selectors have stated that he must pass a fitness test to be eligible to play.

The ODI series will kick off in Colombo with the first two matches scheduled for July 2 and July 5.

The third ODI will be played on July 8 in Kandy.

After the ODIs, both teams will also compete in a three-match T20 series.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.