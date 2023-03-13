Ever Care Hospital and CMP signs health care agreement

A health care agreement was signed between Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and Evercare Hospital at CMP’s conference hall in Chattogram city on Sunday.

The agreement was signed to provide healthcare to the policemen and their family members.

CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Faisal Mahmood, Additional Commissioner (Administration and Finance) MA Masood, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) AS Mahtab Uddin, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Md Abdul Warish and senior officials of Ever Care Hospital were present at the programme, among others.