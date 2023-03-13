Japanese Film Festival held in Dhaka

Japanese Film Festival 2023 was held from March 9 to 12 under the initiative of the Embassy of Japan and Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, and American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

The film destival was inaugurated at the Institute of Modern Languages (IML), of the University of Dhaka, on March 9 and continued till March 11.

The event featured six acclaimed Japanese films with a wide range of genres, including drama, musical romance, and anime.

For the first time on March 12, AIUB (American International University Bangladesh) organized the screening of two films on the closing day.

During the screening, “Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue,” a contemporary film by Japanese director Yuya Ishii, received great acclaim from the audience and critics alike. Approximately 1000 viewers attended the 4-day screening event.

Ambassador Iwama Kiminori attended the opening ceremony and said on the first day, “I have realized that one of the main reasons for the younger generation to learn Japanese is to know more about the conversation spoken in Japanese animated films. I hope that this film festival will serve as a good opportunity for young audiences to hear native Japanese conversation as well as traditional aspects of Japanese culture.”

Acting Director Prof. Mohammad Absar Kamal and Head of Japanese Language and Culture Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ansarul Alam of the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) graced the opening ceremony. And Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Abdur Rahman was present at the closing ceremony of this year’s JFF 2023.