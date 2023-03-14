BAJUS President calls for women leadership in jewellery business

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) President and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on Tuesday urged the women entrepreneurs to come forward in leadership of jewellery business.

“Women leaders have been governing the country for the last 32 years. In jewellery sector, women should come forward in business leadership. Females use ornaments mainly. They can explain the product better than males,” Sayem Sobhan Anvir said while addressing the ‘Bajus Women’s Award’ programme as chief guest.

Marking International Women’s Day, the trade body organised the award giving ceremony for women entrepreneurs at Bashundhara City shopping complex in the capital.

Anvir also requested male entrepreneurs to support women from behind so that they could move forward.

Some 70 women entrepreneurs have been awarded this year for their significant contribution to jewellery sector of the country.

Bashundhara Gorup Director Sabrina Sobhan was present at the programme as special guest.

She hoped that the female will contribute for the economy, including jewellery sector, together with the male.

“Our economy will expand in future. There will be significant contribution of women entrepreneurs,” Sabrina said.

Bajus standing committee on women affairs’ chairman Farida Hossain presided over the session while vice-chairman Sohana Rouf Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion. Committee member Tasnim Naz presented a keynote in the programme.