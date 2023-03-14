Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20Is

Bangladesh clinched a 3-0 T20 international series sweep with a 16-run victory against England at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

England’s batting had stuttered as they lost the first two matches by six and four wickets respectively and they faltered again on Tuesday chasing 159, slipping from 100-1 after 13 overs to 123-5 after 17 and finishing on 142-6 once a 95-run stand between Dawid Malan (53) and Jos Buttler (40) for the second wicket came to an end.

Having conceded the series last Sunday, Jos Buttler’s men opted to field first against Bangladesh which posted 158 for two on the back of opener Litton Das’ 57-ball 73.

England, the defending T20 World Cup champion, then surrendered at 142 for six – suffering its first T20 series whitewash in nine years.