Bangladesh and China held consultations on multilateral human rights issues

Yang Xiaokun, Special Representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, called on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday.

During the call on, two sides discussed on multilateral human rights discourse and also on possible areas of cooperation.

Earlier, on Monday China and Bangladesh held first ever official consultations on multilateral human rights issues in Dhaka.

Yang Xiaokun led the Chinese delegation, while Mr. Toufiq Islam Shatil, Director General (United Nations Wing), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led Bangladesh side.

Two sides exchanged views on their national human rights philosophy and achievements, ongoing developments and mutual cooperation on human rights in the UN multilateral framework.

They discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing cooperation in a number of areas in the human rights domain, especially under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Two sides also discussed on the situation of forcibly displaced Rohingya people.

China and Bangladesh expressed their principled position of maintaining strong adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, and expressed willingness to continue such consultations in future with the view to enhance multilateral cooperation.