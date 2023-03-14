Mayor of Camden of the UK calls on Foreign Minister Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the international community, including the British-Bangladeshi Diaspora to raise their voices in ensuring the voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.

He made the call when Nasim Ali OBE, Mayor of Camden of the UK called on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister briefed the Mayor on the remarkable socio-economic progress of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release of the Foreign Ministry.

Lauding the British-Bangladeshi Diaspora in the UK, both recalled their contributions into British society and economy and for being a vibrant and enterprising living bridge between our two countries over the past five decades.

The Camden’s Mayor suggested for an appropriate event to recognize the high achievers of the British-Bangladesh Diaspora, particularly the elected representatives. They also discussed Bangladesh-UK cooperation on climate change.

Foreign Minister urged the international community, including the British-Bangladeshi Diaspora to raise their voices in ensuring the voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.