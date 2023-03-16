Daraz kicks off Ramadan Bazar Campaign

Daraz has announced its Ramadan Bazar Campaign on Wednesday with a range of offers to provide customers with ‘affordable’ shopping experience ahead of Ramadan.

The week-long campaign will run from March 15 to March 22, reports UNB.

Talat Rahim, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh said: “We are excited to launch our Ramadan Bazar Campaign and provide our consumers with a unique shopping experience that is both rewarding and affordable. We are confident that our consumers will consider the offers made throughout the campaign to be unmatched, and they will use this opportunity to shop for their Ramadan essentials.”

As part of the campaign, the country’s leading online marketplace will offer 45% discount on 200,000 deals and up to Tk 600 vouchers.

In addition, customers can also enjoy free shipping, seller vouchers, and up to 65% off on Home and Living products, according to a press release.

Both local and global brands such as Bata, Lotto, Marico (Studio X), Nestle (Maggi), Realme, Dettol, Lifebuoy, Infinix, and Bajaj Electricals, Fabrilife, Godrej, Nescafe, Manfare, Marico, Motion View, Stone Rose, Swapon’s World, and Dove have partnered with Daraz for this campaign.

Meanwhile, bKash, Nagad, City Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, HSBC, Prime Bank Limited, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, Southeast Bank Limited, LankaBangla Finance Limited, and United Commercial Bank are also part of this campaign as payment partners.