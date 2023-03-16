SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again

Incident of scuffles between Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers outside the polling centre took place on Thursday during the second day of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections.

Both the lawyers engaged in the scuffles around 12:15pm soon after the voting began.

After the incident, tense situation is prevailing in and around the court premises. The lawyers are also chanting slogans.

It was learnt that a procession brought out by BNP-backed lawyers led by Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon. When it was heading toward polling centre, the AL-backed lawyers obstructed them that led to the scuffle.

On Wednesday, there were scuffle and counter-push incidents between pro-AL and pro-BNP lawyers on the first day. Police, later, involved in the incident and attacking journalists covering the incident, as well as pro-BNP lawyers.

Some 112 lawyers have been made accused in a case filed by Adv Moniruzzaman, convener of the election sub-committee of the Supreme Court Lawyers Association over the violence.