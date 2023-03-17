7 morning habits that can help deal with depression

Morning is the most positive time of the day and also the best to establish healthy routines that can make one feel elevated.

Here are some morning habits that can help one cope with depression:

Brush your teeth

Brushing your teeth seems to come instinctively to those who have a sound mental health. But for people with depression and other mental health issues, it can be a tedious task considering they have very low levels of energy in general.

Get some sunlight

Sunlight can boost happy hormones and can do wonders for people with mental health issues.

“Go outside for some sunlight in order to decrease the level of melatonin which will also help in keeping their mood elevated for the day,” says Sagar.

Regular wake-up time

Having a regular morning routine can be a great way to set yourself up for a successful day, particularly if someone is dealing with depression.

“Establishing regular wake-up time can be helpful in keeping the body’s biological clock running smoothly and improving the sleep quality, which can improve the symptoms of depression,” says the expert.

Breathing exercise

Sagar says taking a few minutes in the morning to practise some basic breathing activities or mindfulness can help one focus their mind and reduce feelings of anxiety and stress, two factors that can worsen depression.

Exercise

“Exercise (both heavy like weight lifting or light like yoga) has also been proven to be an effective treatment for depression as it releases endorphins hormones, which serve to improve your mood,” says the psychologist.

Balanced breakfast

Eating a balanced breakfast each morning can also help to regulate your blood sugar and give your body the energy it needs to make it through the day.

Journaling

“Finally, journaling the disturbing thoughts early in the morning from the night and indulging in morning affirmations like ‘I am worthy’, ‘I am capable to overcome challenges’ and ‘I am resilient’ can also prove to be helpful in dealing with depression,” concludes Sagar.

Source: Hindustan Times