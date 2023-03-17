Noted dancer, actor Zeenat Barkatullah in ICU

Ekushey award winning actor Zeenat Barkatullah was admitted at a hospital in the capital.

The internationally renowned dance icon has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the last five days due to brain hemorrhage and lung infection.

Her daughter renowned actor Bijori Barkatullah confirmed this news via a Facebook post.

She was infected with coronavirus a couple of years ago.

In her illustrious career, Zeenat Barkatullah served as the director of the Production Department as well as the Dance and Music departments at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) since 2002.

As an accomplished dancer, she is trained in Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Manipuri and Folk dance format. Also being a renowned television actor, she has acted in more than 80 dramas for various television channels.

For her contributions to the field of dance and acting, she was given various prestigious awards including UNESCO award, Natya Shabha Award, BACHSAS Award and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award.

Zeenat received Ekushey Padak in 2022 for her contributions to dance.