Actor Sunetra is no more

Popular actor of the silver screen during the 1980s and 1990s Sunetra is no more.

Suffering from kidney diseases for long time, she died in Kolkata of West Bengal, India on April 23 last at the age of 53.

Former general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association actor Zayed Khan confirmed about Sunetra’s death through a post on his verified Facebook page.

He wrote: “Once a popular actor, and one of my favourite actors was Sunetra. She left for Kolkata leaving Bangladesh much earlier.

“I talked to her over phone several times when I was the general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. Suddenly, I have heard today that she is so more, she has died. She left us silently. People disappear in such a way, and left the world. Wish you remain well. Will watch many films and miss you.”

Sunetra was born in Kolkata on July 7, 1970. Her full name was Rina Sunetra Kumar. She was younger between her two siblings. She completed her secondary education at Gokhle Memorial High School in Kolkata. Sunetra later did her Master’s in Zoology from Kolkata University. Apart from Indian films, she also worked in many films of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Films acted by her include ‘Boner Moto Bon’, ‘Jogajog’, ‘Bhul Bichar’, ‘Sajano Bagan’, ‘Ghar Bhanga Ghar’, ‘Usila’, ‘Laila Amaar Laila,’ and ‘Alal Dulal.’