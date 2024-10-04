Review: A Tupperware of Ashes Dorfman Theatre, National Theatre 5*

“A Tupperware of Ashes” at the National Theatre is a moving and thought-provoking exploration of family, identity, and South Asian heritage. Written by Tanika Gupta and directed by Pooja Ghai, the play stars the remarkable talents of Meera Syal (Queenie), Shobna Gulati (Indrani) Zubin Varla (Ameet) who breathe life into this poignant story about the complex relationships between British Asian children (played aptly by Raj Bajaj, Natalie Dew and Marc Elliot) and their aging parents.



At the heart of the play is a real and painful dilemma faced by many children: how to care for elderly parents while managing one’s own life. This is a particularly resonant issue within British Asian families, where the concept of familial duty and care for elders is deeply rooted. Meera Syal brings an authenticity and depth to the role of “Queenie” with the narrative brilliantly tackling her expectations of her children- to uphold the responsibilities and traditions of their South Asian roots in caring for her: “I’m your mother! I gave birth to you!” she screams.

The play is also a powerful reminder of the history and heritage of South Asian immigrants who came to Britain decades ago. Through the characters’ reflections and interactions, the audience is transported into the lives of the first generation of immigrants, their hardships, sacrifices, and the strength needed to keep families together while building livelihoods such as Queenie’s Indian cuisine outlets from scratch.

Nitin Sawhney’s exquisite score underscores the emotional weight of the production, weaving a hauntingly beautiful soundscape that accentuates the characters’ inner turmoil and the bittersweetness of their memories. The music provides an evocative backdrop that makes the narrative even more powerful, highlighting moments of sorrow, joy, and reflection.

Humour is used thoughtfully throughout the play, providing moments of levity amidst the weighty subject matter of dementia and Alzeheimers. The comedic elements, particularly in the spiritual and often funny message of “returning home,” keep the narrative grounded and relatable. These touches remind the audience that while the themes are heavy, life is a blend of joy and sorrow, often occurring simultaneously.

With stellar performances, a stunning score, and a narrative that is as funny as it is profound, this production resonates deeply and will certainly leave audiences reflecting on their own connections to heritage, family and dealing with the elderly.

A Tupperware of Ashes is at The National Theatre until 16 November

Book tickets here:https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/a-tupperware-of-ashes/