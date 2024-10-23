Tea workers begin wildcat strike demanding arrears in Sylhet

Workers under National Tea Company Ltd (NTCL) in Sylhet, including those from Lakkatura tea garden, have begun an indefinite strike demanding their overdue wages.

The workers of 16 tea gardens under the NTCL began their strike at 11am Tuesday, after the decision to enforce the strike was taken on Monday following a meeting between workers and leaders of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union.

Workers said they have not received five weeks’ wages, and threatened not to return to work until their overdue wages are paid amid severe hardship.

The Bangladesh Tea Workers Union said that the NTCL runs 16 tea gardens across the country with around 17,000 workers.

Moreover, the livelihoods of some 30,000 people depend on these workers.

Expressing concern over the arrears, Krishnalal Deshwara, president of the Panchayat committee at Padmachara tea garden in Kamalganj, said “Our workers have no food at home. They are struggling immensely. How can they work on an empty stomach?”

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union extended their support to the programme, said the union’s acting General Secretary Nipen Pal.

Emdadul Haque, General Manager of the NTCL, said they are making every effort to pay the workers.

However, issues in obtaining loans from Bangladesh Agricultural Bank have arisen due to the incomplete restructuring of their board, he said.

The general manager hoped that a complete board would be formed soon, allowing them to pay the workers’ wages.