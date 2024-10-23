7 die from dengue; 1,139 hospitalised in 24hrs

Seven more people have died from dengue in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 257 in Bangladesh so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mosquito-borne viral fever continues to spread, with 1,139 new patients admitted to hospitals during the same period.

Of the newly hospitalised cases, 230 were admitted in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation, while 179 were from Dhaka South City Corporation. Across the country, a total of 3,838 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Since the beginning of 2024, Bangladesh has reported 52,058 dengue cases. Last year, the country faced its deadliest dengue outbreak, with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 recorded cases. A total of 318,749 people recovered from the virus in 2023, marking a challenging year for the nation in terms of dengue management.

As the monsoon season continues, health authorities are urging people to take precautionary measures to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of further outbreaks.