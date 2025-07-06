MedPark Hospital Bangladesh begins operations in Chattogram

Renowned Thai healthcare institution MedPark Hospital has officially launched its Chattogram office, marking a significant step in bringing world-class medical services closer to residents of the port city.

Following the Dhaka branch, this expansion makes access to international-standard healthcare even easier for people in Chattogram.

The inauguration ceremony was held today (5 July) evening at the 2nd floor of Ariel Legend Building in GEC Circle, Chattogram.

According to the organisation, the Chattogram office will provide MedPark Hospital patients with a full range of hospital-related support completely free of charge.

Services include selecting the right doctor based on patient needs, preparing treatment plans, interpreter assistance, appointment scheduling, and issuing visa invitation letters. Additionally, for emergency patients, the office will coordinate air ambulance services, visa assistance, flight bookings, hotel reservations, and all other international medical support services.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Suwatchai, cardiologist and associate professor at MedPark Hospital; Dr Waiyuth, orthopedic surgeon; Tipvarin, director of Marketing; Kazi Sarhan Saif, South Asia & Bangladesh manager; and Mohammad Bayezid, operations manager. Also present were Amir Humayun, Honorary Consul of Thailand in Chattogram, along with other distinguished well-wishers of the city.

Representatives from MedPark Bangladesh stated, “Our goal is simple – to make advanced medical care accessible, reliable, and compassionate.”