Desk goals: Affordable ways to elevate your study setup

Whether you are burning the midnight oil or powering through a creative project, your study space should inspire productivity without sacrificing comfort.

A thoughtfully designed setup can make all the difference — blending practicality, personal style and wellness.

From solar-powered lamps that marry sustainability with design to adjustable desks that support better posture, smart cable clips for a clutter-free surface, and even indoor plants that bring a calming touch of nature, there are endless ways to upgrade your study zone.

The Business Standard lists a few handpicked accessories, furniture pieces, and essentials to help you transform your desk into a functional and aesthetically pleasing retreat.