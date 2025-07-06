Goods transport strike begins in Sylhet over five demands

A goods transport strike in Sylhet, over five demands including the reopening of all stone quarries, witnessed a lukewarm response today (5 July) due to internal disagreements among workers’ groups.

The Sylhet District Goods Transport Owners-Workers Unity Council called the strike programme on Wednesday to press home five-point demands, which also include halting the destruction of crusher machines, an end to the seizure of trucks transporting stones, stopping the harassment and abuse of drivers, and ceasing harassment of workers at the BRTA office.

A midday visit to several areas of the Sylhet city, including Humayun Rashid Square, Kalighat, and Sobhanighat, revealed that the number of trucks, lorries, and covered vans on the roads was significantly lower than usual. Nevertheless, some vehicles continued to operate, unlike during typical strikes when roads are virtually empty. Striking workers were also largely absent from the streets.

Sources said due to government holidays on Saturday and Sunday, coinciding with the observance of Ashura, one faction of the workers opposed the strike during the period, leading to internal rifts.

Mohammad Dilu Miah, president of the Sylhet District Workers’ Union, said all transport owners and workers in Sylhet were united in the strike and that it was being fully enforced. He warned that if their demands were not met within 48 hours, a broader strike involving all forms of transport would begin on Monday.

He added that one of their original demands – the removal of the Sylhet deputy commissioner – was dropped at the last moment.