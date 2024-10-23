Security tightened near Bangabhaban

Security has been tightened in front of Bangabhaban, the official residence of President Mohamamed Shahabuddin, following some unrest.

Besides barricades, barbed wire fences were set up at the main entrance of Bangabhaban on Wednesday morning.

Additional number of APBN, BGB, police and army persoonel have been deployed there to avert any kind of violence. Water cannons and riot car have also been set up.

No protester was found near the Bangabhaban today as police are on high alert.

On Tuesday night, two people were injured by bullet when they tried to storm into Bangabhaban during protest demanding resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Some people under different banners have started gathering in front of the Bangabhaban since 3:30PM on Tuesday which later led to sever situation.

The protesters have given an ultimatum for their demands to be met by Thursday. Their five-point demand, including the resignation of President Mohammed Sahabuddin.