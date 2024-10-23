Not to create constitutional crisis, be careful: BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan has said that if the associates of the ousted fascist regime try to create a new constitutional and political crisis in the country, then it will be countered together with the interim government.

“We have to be careful not to create any political or constitutional crisis.”

The senior BNP leader made these comment while talking to reporters after meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at his residence ‘Jamuna’ on Wednesday.

“We think national unity needs to be more consolidated to protect and restore democracy, which came through the long struggles at the cost of many lives.”

Nazrul Islam Khan also added that they will tackle any plots by the cohorts of the deposed fascist regime unitedly, together with all pro-democratic political parties and organisations.

BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud and Salahuddin Ahmed were also with him.