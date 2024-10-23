No decision yet over president issue: CA’s press secretary

The interim government has affirmed that there has been no decision yet regarding the President’s matter, saying that the media will be informed in due time if any decision is taken.

“Political parties are our stakeholders. This (today’s meeting with BNP) is part of an ongoing dialogue with political parties. You will know in due course of time if there is any decision,” said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam to reporters outside the State guesthouse Jamuna on Wednesday afternoon.

Alam made the remarks in response to repeated questions from reporters over the possibility of resignation or removal of the President.

Regarding concerns over the Chief Adviser’s health, the Press Secretary assured that the Chief Adviser is in good health and continues to hold meetings as usual.

On Tuesday evening, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said that the government supports the Law Adviser’s stance regarding President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

“The government agrees with what Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said earlier regarding the President… there has been no decision as of now regarding the removal of the President,” Jahangir told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in response to a query.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul had on Monday accused President Mohammed Shahabuddin of lying about not receiving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation letter, suggesting that the President’s statement violated his oath of office.

“The President’s claim that he did not receive Sheikh Hasina’s resignation letter is a lie and a violation of his oath,” Dr Asif stated.