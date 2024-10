Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s latest film “Jigra” earned Rs 4.55 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Released in theatres across the country in Hindi and Telugu on Friday, the movie is directed by Vasan Bala, known for “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” and “Monica, O My Darling”.

It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in collaboration with Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.