Body of missing elderly man found in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the body of an elderly man, who had been missing since Thursday (October 10), from a canal at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Jori Miah, 85, a resident of West Madhobpur village under Baramchal union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Jori Miah went to the local market on Thursday afternoon for buying medicine but did not return. Though family members searched him various places, they were failed to find him.

Later, on Saturday afternoon, local people spotted his floating body in the canal and informed the police.

On information, police recovered the body on Saturday night, said Abdul Alim, sub-inspector of Kulaura Police Station.