Robber gang leader among 6 arrested in Sunamganj

Police arrested six people including the leader of an inter-district robber gang at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj.

The robber gang leader Mortuz Ali, 38, was arrested from Ganiganj Bazar under Patharia union under Shantiganj Police Station around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

Based on the information given by him during the police interrogation, five more people were arrested during the raid at night while preparing for robbery.

The arrested are – Mortuz Ali, 38, Kafil Mia, 42, Mizanur Rahman, 50, Syed Ali, 21, Kabir Hossain, 50.

A domestically made pipe gun, four cartridges, two Chinese axes, a knife, a knife, a sabre, cash Tk and other weapons were seized from their possessions.

Two cases were filed against the arrested robbers with Shantiganj Police Station, according to the media cell of the district police.