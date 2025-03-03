Inter Miami dominates Houston Dynamo 4-1 in Messi’s absence

Inter Miami secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday in Major League Soccer, despite Lionel Messi being rested for the match. The game, played in Texas, saw Telasco Segovia score twice for Miami, leading the team to an easy win.

Houston fans were disappointed by Messi’s absence, as coach Javier Mascherano opted to keep the Argentine superstar in Florida following a busy start to the season. To make up for Messi’s non-appearance, Houston offered free tickets to fans for another game this season. However, the Dynamo’s defense struggled throughout the match, contributing to their defeat.

Miami capitalized on Houston’s defensive errors early in the game. Benjamin Cremaschi intercepted a pass to set up Segovia for the opening goal. Houston responded with some possession but was caught on the counter-attack in the 37th minute, with Tadeo Allende scoring a powerful left-foot shot.

Before the break, Yannick Bright won the ball in midfield and set up Segovia for his second goal, as Miami took a 3-0 lead. In the second half, Houston thought they had pulled one back when Ezequiel Ponce’s header was disallowed for offside.

Miami sealed the victory in the 79th minute, as Luis Suarez found the back of the net with a powerful drive after evading Houston’s defense. Houston did manage a late goal, with Nicolas Lodeiro scoring in the 85th minute, but the match ended 4-1 in Miami’s favor.

Miami’s solid performance reinforced their status as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. “We started really well in the first half to get 3-0 up,” said Suarez. “We will try our best to win MLS this year,” he added, reflecting on their playoff exit last year.

Meanwhile, defending champions Los Angeles Galaxy suffered their second consecutive defeat, falling 2-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps. Sam Adekugbe put Vancouver ahead early, and although Gabriel Pec equalized for Galaxy, Brian White’s late header secured the win for the Whitecaps.