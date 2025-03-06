NASA Group chairman’s properties seized, shares frozen

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib ordered the seizure of six properties at Gulshan/Mohakhali/Tejgaon I/A and eight plots at Purbachal belonging to NASA Group head Nazrul Islam Mazumdar on Thursday (March 6).

In addition, shares worth Tk 56.06 crore from 55 companies have been frozen.

Among the assets confiscated are:

In Gulshan Model Town- Plot 47 with a 14-story building valued at approximately Taka 50 crore. Plot 3 in S.E.(D) Block with a 14-story building estimated at Tk 70 crore.

In Mohakhali- A two-story house valued at Taka 4 crore. A four-story house valued at Taka 6 crore. Another house valued at Tk 4 crore.

In Tejgaon Industrial Area- A three-story building valued at Tk 50 crore.

The legal action follows a case filed on February 16, alleging that Mazumdar had acquired undisclosed assets worth approximately Tk 781.31 crore. The charges, filed under Section 27(1) of the ACC Act 2004 and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947, underscore mounting allegations of financial irregularities against the NASA Group chairman.