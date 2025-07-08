Inflation sees sharp decline under govt’s prudent policies: Press Secretary

Bangladesh’s inflation rate is falling at a notable pace thanks to the prudent measures adopted by the interim government, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Monday.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Shafiqul reported that inflation dropped to 8.48 percent in June 2025, compared to 10.49 percent in August last year, reflecting the success of the government’s strategic economic management.

He noted that food inflation dipped to 7.39 percent in June, the lowest in two years, while non-food inflation also began easing and is expected to decline further.

The latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released today shows overall point-to-point inflation slid from 9.05 percent in May to 8.48 percent in June, driven by falling prices in both food and non-food categories.

Speaking to BSS, Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, said the downward trend in inflation was evident in both urban and rural areas.

He pointed to three main reasons behind the decline: improved domestic food production following last year’s floods, a stable exchange rate, and the central bank’s tight monetary policy that helped contain non-food inflation.

“Boro rice harvests have been good, and seasonal fruit yields like mango, jackfruit and litchi were also higher, giving some relief to consumers,” Dr Zahid said.

He observed that the inflation rate has been steadily falling since April, finally dipping below 9 percent in June after a prolonged period. However, he cautioned that month-on-month inflation still rose by 0.57 percent, indicating there is no room for complacency.

Dr Zahid added that external pressures have eased for now, with global oil, coal and gas prices declining alongside a more favourable dollar rate.

“If the government continues on this path with sound monetary policy, strong remittance flows, and smooth opening of letters of credit, there is good reason to believe inflation can be reduced further,” he said.

According to the BBS data, food inflation fell sharply from 8.59 percent in May to 7.39 percent in June, while non-food inflation dipped slightly from 9.42 percent to 9.37 percent over the same period.

The inflation drop was reflected across both urban and rural regions, signalling broad-based relief for consumers.

Press Secretary Shafiqul expressed optimism that the careful economic stewardship of the interim government would help bring inflation down even more in the coming months.