Five Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza

Five Israeli soldiers were killed during combat operations in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday, as indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed in Qatar.

According to a military statement, two of the soldiers “fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip,” while three others were also killed in the same incident. Additionally, two more soldiers sustained severe injuries.

The fatalities come amid renewed efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, with Qatari mediation continuing to seek a breakthrough after months of conflict. Despite multiple rounds of talks, a lasting truce remains out of reach as both sides maintain firm demands.