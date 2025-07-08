ICT to decide on indictment of Hasina, 2 others on July 10

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 has set July 10 to deliver its decision on whether to frame charges against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two of her top associates in a high-profile crimes against humanity case linked to the July-August mass uprising.

The other two accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The charges stem from their alleged roles in grave atrocities committed during last year’s political upheaval.

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, who heads the three-member ICT-1 panel, fixed the date on Monday after both prosecution and defence concluded arguments on whether charges should be formally framed.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam pressed the tribunal to indict the three, reading out the five specific charges against them at the opening of hearings on July 1. He argued the evidence warranted a full trial.

Advocate Amir Hossain, appointed by the state to represent Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, urged the tribunal to discharge his clients, citing insufficient grounds for prosecution. Advocate Zayed Bin-Amjad defended former IGP Al-Mamun, who was produced before the court.

The proceedings have been closely watched both domestically and internationally. The ICT-1 had earlier issued notices in two national newspapers on June 17, instructing Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender by June 24. The notices warned that failure to appear would result in their trial in absentia under section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973.

As the two did not respond, the tribunal proceeded with hearings in their absence, setting the stage for Monday’s arguments on charge framing.

According to the prosecution, the investigation agency submitted its probe report on May 12, detailing the alleged involvement of the three in crimes against humanity and mass killings. The tribunal formally took cognizance of the charges on June 1.

During a June 16 hearing, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam informed the court that police intelligence suggested Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were currently in India. This prompted the tribunal to issue the public notices and to warn that the judicial process would continue regardless of their appearance.

The tribunal is expected to rule on July 10 whether to indict the three, clearing the way for a full-scale trial that could see one of Bangladesh’s most prominent political figures prosecuted on historic charges.