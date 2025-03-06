Smuggled goods seized in Sunamganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered smuggled goods worth about Tk 2.92 crore from the Jangalbari border area under Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj district early Thursday.

Actin on a tip-off, a team of Sunamganj-28 BGB of Charagaon BoP raided the aforementioned area and recovered the illegal goods in an abundant condition, confirmed Sunamganj-28 BGB Captain AKM Jakaria.

The goods included 5,127 pieces of shirts, 156 meters cloths of pant, 1,296 meters cloths of blazer, 20,430 meters cloths of panjabi and 9,000 pieces of sunscreen.