The Swadhinata Trust Celebrates Silver Jubilee at Queen Mary University

In a vibrant celebration marking 25 years of cultural preservation and community engagement, the Swadhinata Trust launched its year-long silver jubilee programme with an anniversary Mela held at Queen Mary University of London on March 5, 2025.

The celebratory event, hosted at the prestigious Russell Group institution’s Arts One Building, was the result of a successful collaboration between the Trust and university students. It showcased the organisation’s ongoing commitment to intergenerational partnership.

Attendees were treated to a diverse range of activities including traditional Bengali board games, stand-up comedy performances by Mohaimen Quaunine and Shofa Miah, and a special screening of ‘The Altab Ali Story’ followed by an insightful Q&A session with Julie Begum. The Mela also featured the official launch of the Trust’s redesigned website, alongside displays of books, pamphlets, and an exhibition highlighting the organisation’s journey over the past quarter-century. A particular highlight was an exclusive interview with accomplished boxer Ruqsana Begum.

In his opening remarks, Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Director of the Swadhinata Trust, reflected on the organisation’s evolution since its founding in November 2000. “From humble beginnings to our new home at Queen Mary, we’ve remained dedicated to promoting Bengali history and heritage to young people and wider communities,” Ansar Ahmed Ullah stated.

Additional opening addresses were delivered by Alex Mehta Brown, Arts & Culture Manager at QM Centre for Creative Collaboration, and Professor John Eade, Patron of the Swadhinata Trust, who emphasised the importance of the Trust’s work in preserving cultural heritage through seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and educational literature.

As the event coincided with Ramadan, attendees shared a traditional Iftar meal to conclude the celebrations. In a symbolic gesture representing both achievement and future aspirations, Julie Begum, Chairperson of the Swadhinata Trust, cut a commemorative cake alongside the students who helped organise the event.

Looking ahead, the Trust has expressed its commitment to continuing its community and academic collaborations, with plans to develop new projects in partnership with various stakeholders throughout its anniversary year.

The Swadhinata Trust, now based at Queen Mary University of London, has been a cornerstone of Bengali cultural preservation in the United Kingdom since 2000. It works extensively with schools, colleges, youth clubs, and community centres across the country.