2 arrested for rape of ethnic woman in Sylhet

Police have arrested two people in connection with kidnapping and raping an ethnic woman in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.

The arrestees were identified as Pradeep Das, son of Lalit Das of Kalairag village of Companiganj, and Ala Uddin, son of Abdul Hashim of the same village.

Confirming the matter, Companiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Uzayer Al Mahmud Adnan said the victim was kidnapped from the road in front of Ala Uddin’s house and taken to a forest in Kalairag area of ​​Uttar Ronikhai union of the upazila on the banks of the Dhalai River yesterday evening (2 March).

“Pradeep Das raped the woman. When Ala Uddin tried to rape her, the woman managed to escape,” the OC added.

After the victim filed a case with the police station today, the police conducted a raid and arrested the two accused, the police official said.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at the Osmani Medical College Hospital.