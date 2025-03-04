Khaleda to return soon if gets permission: Dr Zahid

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has not only improved physically, but also greatly improved mentally, getting her dearest family members beside her after nearly seven years, said her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain while informing the development to media on Monday.

“She is now much better than before. Doctors visit her regularly at home and are closely monitoring her health.”

“Khaleda Zia will return to the country soon whenever gets permission from her physicians” Dr Zahid made this comment while speaking to journalists after the meeting and Iftar gathering organized by Zia Parishad, UK, in London on Monday.

He added, “Her mental peace is positively impacting her physical health.”