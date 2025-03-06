Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI

Veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman made the announcement via a heartfelt post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday night.

However, he confirmed that he will continue to represent Bangladesh in Test cricket. This decision comes after his earlier retirement from T20 Internationals in September 2022.

In his post, Mushfiqur wrote, “Assalamualaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu,

I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty.

The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: “Wa tu’izzu man tasha wa tu’zhilu man tasha” – “And He honours whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills.” (3:26)

May Almighty Allah forgive us and grant righteous Iman to all.

Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years. JazakAllah Khair.”

Mushfiqur made his Test debut for Bangladesh in 2005 and his ODI debut the following year against Zimbabwe. Over his illustrious ODI career, he played 274 matches, scoring 7,795 runs, including nine centuries and 49 half-centuries. Despite his recent struggles with form, particularly during the Champions Trophy, where he failed to make a significant impact, Mushfiqur remains one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated cricketers.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been planning for the 2027 World Cup, and Mushfiqur’s retirement appears to be part of this transition. BCB director Nazmul Abedin Fahim had reportedly planned discussions with Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah Riyad regarding their future roles in the team. Mushfiqur’s decision to step away from ODIs aligns with the board’s vision to build a younger squad for the upcoming global tournament.

Mushfiqur’s contributions to Bangladeshi cricket have been immense, and his dedication to the sport has earned him respect both at home and abroad. While he steps away from the ODI format, fans will continue to see him in action in Test cricket, where his experience and skill remain invaluable to the national team.