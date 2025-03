A moderate earthquake of 5.6-magnitude was felt in Sylhet and parts of the country, including the capital, at 11:36 am on Wednesday (March 5).

Shah Md Sajib Hossain, meteorologist at Sylhet weather office said the tremor was originated near the India-Myanmar border area.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 449 kilometers away from the capital Dhaka.

However, no causalities were reported.