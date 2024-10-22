2 injured in police firing while trying to enter Bangabhaban

Two people including a student on Tuesday night received bullet injuries when they tried to storm into Bangabhaban,the official residence of President Mohamamed Shahabuddin. breaking the barricades put by army personnel.

Besides, another person was injured in sound grenade explosion.

A group of demonstrators locked in a clash with police when they tried to enter Bangabhaban on Tuesday night. Then, Army and President Guard Regiment (PGR) personnel took position in front of the barricades, made up of barbed wires and iron-made structures.

The two persons who got bullet-ridden were identified as Faisal Hamid Bishal, 24 and Shafiqul Islam, 45, while Arif, 20, was injured in sound grenade explosion.

All of them were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Confirming about the matter, DMCH Police Camp In-charge Inspector Faruque said two persons who received bullet injuries and another man who was injured in sound grenade blast in front of Bangabhaban on Tuesday night were brought at the emergency department of the hospital. “We have already informed the matter to the police station concerned,” he said.

Leaders and workers of several organisations besieged in front of Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon. The organisations included Inqilab Mancha, Raktim July’ 24, 36 July Parishad, Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Parishad and Anti-Fascism Student-People Mancha.

At that time, the demonstrators chanted various slogans against the president.

However, police charged batons when some of the demonstrators tried to proceed toward the main gate of Bangabhaban removing the barricades. At that time, police also lobbed teargas shells at the demonstrators, leaving several of them injured. Then the demonstrators locked in a clash with police. At that time, the army personnel came forward and calmed the demonstrators.

Amid the demand of the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Information Adviser Nahid Islam and Inspector General of Police Md Moynul Islam held a closed-door meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refat Ahmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was also attended by DMP Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan and RAB DG Harun-ar-Rashid.